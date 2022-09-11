Javier Hernandez missed a second consecutive penalty as LA Galaxy's playoff hopes took another hit at Nashville.

Striker sees spot-kick saved

Riqui Puig rescues point with late penalty

Draw hurts playoff hopes

WHAT HAPPENED? The LA Galaxy striker tried to make amends for his failed Panenka against Sporting KC last time out but missed again from the spot as goalkeeper Joe Willis blocked his effort. LA Galaxy ended up grabbing a 1-1 draw in stoppage time after being awarded another penalty, and this time Riqui Puig stepped up and made no mistake to level the game.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chicharito's misses are coming at a crucial time of the season, with the Galaxy forced to settle for a third straight draw. Saturday's dropped points leave the team in eighth place in the Western Conference table, three points off the playoffs with five matches left to play.

WHAT NEXT FOR LA GALAXY? Greg Vanney's side are back in action on Wednesday at Vancouver.