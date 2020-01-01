'More than disappointing! - Chennaiyin boss Csaba Laszlo rues poor finishing against East Bengal

Chennaiyin had several clear-cut chances to score but had to settle for 2-2 draw against East Bengal...

East Bengal and Chennaiyin settled for a 2-2 draw in the Indian Super League 2020-21 contest at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Saturday.

The result keeps Chennaiyin at the seventh spot with nine points from seven outings.

The Marina Machans spilt a lot of clear cut chances in front of the goal due to which Chennaiyin head coach Csaba Laszlo said that his team lost two points from the match. He also mentioned that his team needed to convert the chances but their effort left him disappointed.

"We lost two points because you know if you stay onside you got to score. It's not normal. You have to self-critique. We create and we miss and for this reason, I'm speechless and disappointed," Laszlo said.

Lallianzuala Chhanget has been brilliant throughout the season with his runs down the flanks and the ability to set up goals. While his finishing usually isn't up to the mark, the former Delhi Dynamos winger did manage to get on the scoresheet against East Bengal and Laszlo was impressed with his effort.

"I am working individually with Chhange because I think it's a goal he deserves today. I hope he will continue to score goals."

Jakub Sylvestr, on the other hand, did not have the best game as he had three shots on target and failed to convert more than one clear-cut chance. Laszlo was disappointed with his performance against the Kolkata giants but believes that his team needs to be consistent.

"My answer is very short. It's more than disappointing," he said,

Chennaiyin next take on ATK Mohun Bagan in two days. As the Kolkata giants will be heading into the game after a good break of over 10 days, Laszlo believes the Mariners will enjoy an advantage.

"If you have the next game in three days, it will not be easy but it will be a different game, definitely," he concluded.