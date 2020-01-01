Chelsea's Kante injured in first 10 minutes of Man Utd clash

The France international could not continue after going down off the ball

Chelsea have suffered a potentially massive blow as N'Golo Kante walked off the pitch in the first ten minutes of Monday's clash against Manchester United with an injury.

The France international midfielder went down off the ball and immediately called for treatment from the Blues medical team.

It was not immediately obvious whether the injury was caused by a challenge or if he had strained a muscle, but it soon became clear that the 28-year-old was unable to continue.

He was able to get to his feet and make his way off the pitch unaided, albeit gingerly, before walking straight down the tunnel.

England international Mason Mount was brought on in his place.

It is the latest blow in what has been an injury-plagued season for the former Leicester midfielder.

He missed a month at the start of the campaign with a sprained ankle before picking up a groin strain on international duty with France in October that saw him sidelined for a further three weeks.

Kante also picked up a hamstring strain last month that caused him to miss the 3-0 Premier League win against Burnley.

Blues boss Frank Lampard will desperately hope this latest injury is not too serious as his side have a number of key matches scheduled in the next two weeks.

They face Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday before hosting Bayern Munich in the Champions League round of 32 first leg on February 25.

They then travel to the south coast to take on Bournemouth back in the Premier League on Saturday February 29 before an FA Cup fifth-round clash with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge three days later.

