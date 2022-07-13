The 63-year-old Italian coach gives up on keeping the 30-year-old defender, who has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti has discussed the transfer reports surrounding Chelsea target Kalidou Koulibaly insisting “If he chooses to leave, we wish him all the best.”

Reports emerged on Tuesday that Premier League outfit are confident of sealing the deal for the 31-year-old Senegal captain within the next 24 hours, with the Serie A giants set to pocket €40m including bonuses.

Rumours of his exit were fueled further after he failed to report to Napoli’s training camp at the Dimaro ground, with reports indicating he had already taken a flight to London to complete the move.

Spalletti has remained adamant he would prefer to keep the Lion of Teranga but further wished him well “because he deserves it.”

“I prefer Koulibaly to be with us always, especially as he would be captain this season,” said coach Spalletti during a Q&A session with the fans as quoted by Football Italia.

“If he chooses to leave, we will never stop thanking him for all the help he has given us. If he wants to choose something else, we wish him all the best, because he deserves it.

“And woe betide anyone who says otherwise to him.”

Spalletti’s latest comments are a stark contrast from what he said when the season concluded after he categorically ruled that Koulibaly was not for sale and threatened to chain himself to the stadium gates if he was sold.

“Koulibaly in my view is not for sale, just like last season when I threatened to chain myself to the gates if he was sold. I’m doing it again!” the 63-year-old Italian coach said.

“This is a player always open to giving a helping hand, knows where to intervene and how to raise the level, he does what is needed. We want to have another important season, so he cannot be sold.

“People say you can get a younger player, but you can’t buy a leader, who developed here over so many years, who lives and breathes the city and gives that passion back on the pitch.

Article continues below

“Kalidou is not the same as the others for many reasons, so he needs particular focus. These are all things we’ll discuss over the next few days.”

Koulibaly started in 27 of Napoli’s Serie A matches last season, accumulating 2,406 minutes of playing time and scored three goals.