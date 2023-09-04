Chelsea planning ANOTHER transfer! Blues considering January move for banned Brentford striker Ivan Toney amid continued goal-scoring troubles

Chelsea are planning to seal yet another transfer as they eye a move for Brentford forward Ivan Toney in January.

Chelsea want Toney in January

Jackson failed to impress thus far

Toney banned for eight months

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues signed Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer from Villarreal and Manchester City respectively this season while Christopher Nkunku completed his move from RB Leipzig. Despite the additions of the three new forwards, the club's goal-scoring woes continue to haunt them in the 2023/24 season. Palmer joined the Blues on the deadline day while Nkunku sustained an injury days before the season started and is ruled out of action until November this year. Jackson has started in all four Premier League matches this campaign, but has managed to score just once.

With only five goals from their four matches in the league, Mauricio Pochettino is considering making one more attacking signing as he wants Brentford forward Ivan Toney in January, according to the Evening Standard.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Toney is currently banned from playing for eight months after admitting to 232 breaches of FA betting rules back in May.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? If the Blues want to sign the England international they'll have to spend big again in the January window as the striker is valued at £80 million ($101m) by his current employers.