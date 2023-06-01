‘Everything happens for a reason’ - Chelsea target Edson Alvarez admits he dodged a bullet by not joining Blues last summer

Ajax star Edson Alvarez has suggested he is relieved that his transfer to Chelsea did not go through last summer after the club's chaotic season.

Chelsea tried to sign Alvarez

Ajax refused to sell

Mexico star says it may be for the best

WHAT HAPPENED? The Mexico international wanted to make the switch to the Blues last year when they came in with a bid towards the end of the transfer window. However, Ajax refused to let him go and he was forced to spend the 2022-23 campaign in Amsterdam, which he feels was for the best.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked about if his failed move to Stamford Bridge was still on his mind, the defensive midfielder told Voetbal International. "At first, because it felt like a mental challenge. Still, I turned the switch again afterwards, because Ajax is also a big club. I also believe that everything in life happens for a reason. If you see Chelsea's season now, for example, also with all kinds of problems, then maybe it should have been that way. And this season, however difficult, has also been educational for me."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite Ajax's failures this season - they finished third in the Eredivisie, were beaten by PSV in the KNVB Beker final and knocked out of the Europa League at the knockout round play-off by Union Berlin - Chelsea arguably had a worse campaign. The Blues came in 12th in the Premier League as they went through three managers over the course of the season and will miss out on European football in 2023-24, despite spending over £600 million across two transfer windows.

WHAT NEXT? Alvarez, 25, is contracted to Ajax until 2025 but could be on his way out of the club this summer.