Chelsea target Cavani verbally agrees to join Atletico Madrid before winter transfer deadline

The Uruguayan appears to be closing in on a switch to Wanda Metropolitano, with the Spanish giants ready to submit a final offer next week

Paris Saint Germain striker Edinson Cavani has verbally agreed to join Atletico Madrid before the January transfer window slams shut.

Goal has learned that Atletico will submit a final offer for the 32-year-old on Monday, with a view to finalising a deal later in the week.

Sources have also relayed that "the operation is still complicated", as the club originally tabled an offer of €10 million (£8m/$11m) but saw that rejected by sporting director Leonardo.

Should PSG snub a second bid, Cavani's future will still be very much up in the air, with Chelsea and Manchester United also thought to be interested in securing his services when he becomes a free agent at the end of the season.

Beijing Guoan's Cedric Bakambu is also under consideration by Atleti if a move for Cavani does fall through.

Cavani is happy to move to Wanda Metropolitano this month, however, although wants more time to mull over his summer options over if PSG block an early departure.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, PSG boss Thomas Tuchel stated Cavani's future "is not clear" and hence would not be making the trip to face Lille.

Chelsea have also enquired about signing the Uruguay international on loan, as Frank Lampard looks to bring in extra cover for first-choice forward Tammy Abraham in the short term.

However, Atletico is Cavani's preferred next destination, and remains in constant contact with the Spanish capital side's head coach Diego Simeone as he looks for a longer-term project.

The experienced frontman has spent the last seven years of his career at PSG, scoring 195 goals in 269 appearances across all competitions.

Article continues below

He has fallen out of favour at Parc des Princes since Mauro Icardi's arrival from Inter last summer, and struggled with niggling injury problems which have limited his contribution this season.

Cavani has only managed to score five goals in 13 outings, with Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Angel Di Maria also keeping him out of the starting XI, resulting in the Uruguayan asking to leave the French capital.

Tuchel's men are eight points clear at the top of Ligue 1 at the moment, and appear ready to mount a strong challenge in the Champions League with a last 16 tie against Borussia Dortmund on the horizon.