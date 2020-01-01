Chelsea talks over €30m Corona confirmed by agent but Mexican star could be ‘option A,B or C’

The Blues are among those to have been linked with the versatile performer on the books at Porto, but no formal offer has been tabled as yet

Chelsea have expressed interest in Porto’s Jesus Corona, says the Mexico international’s agent, but it remains to be seen whether the versatile winger with a €30 million (£27m/$33m) release clause is “plan A, B or C”.

The Blues are piecing together their plans for the next transfer window. Several targets are said to have been identified by Frank Lampard as he seeks to further bolster his ranks at Stamford Bridge.

Among those on his recruitment radar is Porto star Corona. The 27-year-old Mexican could prove to be a useful option for Chelsea, as he is capable of operating at right-back or on the flanks as a wide attacker.

The Blues are not the only side being linked with a move to lure Corona away from Portugal, but his agent admits they are in the mix.

Matias Bunge has told Medio Tiempo: “At some point we talked to them [Chelsea]. I cannot say if he’s option A, B or C, now they are rather rumours.

“We’ll have to wait a bit for this to continue moving forward and for the leagues to begin again, and from there see what the next movements will be because the market is a little bit stopped.

“He has two years left on his contract. He did awaken a lot of interest for his participation in this particular tournament [Primera Liga], which has been outstanding and at a high level, but now with the current situation of the virus everything has slowed down a bit, the signings are in quarantine.”

While confirming that questions have been asked of Corona from west London, Bunge has also revealed how much it will take for the Blues – or any other suitor – to secure his client’s signature.

He added: “The current [release] clause is €30m. From there we’ll see how things happen. Today, Jesus has been a fundamental part of Porto for several seasons and we’re going to see where it ends.

“We have spoken with several teams from England, Spain, some from Germany, but well, normally at this time of year we talk more deeply, and in this market the leagues are either resuming or haven’t been able to conclude.

“All the teams are seeing what happens to their sales or their signings so from there the ball continues to roll in the offices.”