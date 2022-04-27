Chelsea summer transfers being hampered by takeover uncertainty admits Tuchel: 'Our hands are tied'

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted that the club's current uncertain situation will have a negative impact when it comes to dealing in the summer transfer window.

The Blues have been affected by government sanctions on outgoing owner Roman Abramovich which have a huge impact on day-to-day operations at Stamford Bridge.

Activity in the upcoming window is therefore likely to be at a minimum, though Tuchel hopes that a change in ownership might bring some relief.

How will the sanctions affect Chelsea's summer plans?

According to Tuchel, the ongoing sanctions have prevented the club from making any moves prior to the window opening.

"You’re never fully sure but we would have some targets and we would have for sure contacted some players and found out about their situations. Of course," the manager told reporters on Wednesday.

"Now our hands are tied, we can still have the talks inside the building but we cannot act.

"The situation is not ideal. This is the situation. It would be challenging enough with a stable situation. We don’t have that – so everybody is doing it, at least I know, for the first time.

"And we try to show our commitment, our passion for it and this is maybe for me very important to give this message: I’m committed, I’m looking forward to it and I’m passionate about it.

"And as soon as we can act we will try to act and turn things around and make it from a disadvantage maybe an advantage. However, I don’t have the solution right now but we will try to stay positive about it."

Will a takeover change Chelsea's situation?

Potential relief may arrive in the shape of a takeover, with three bidders currently in the running to buy out Abramovich.

“This might happen. There is also financial fair play and these things exist on top of it," Tuchel added when asked about the effects of a change in ownership.

"I also think it is not possible that a new owner comes in and hands over and says ‘here go wild, here is £250 million go and spend it’. There are also other rules in place. I don’t want to write it off right now because it isn’t even May.

Article continues below

“It’s too early. There is still faith in the people who take care of it from our side. And still faith in that everybody is on it and that we finish it as fast as possible and we try to be prepared behind the scenes so that if we get a green light to act that we are ready and share our views on the team.

"At the moment it is very difficult to predict what is going to happen.”

Further reading