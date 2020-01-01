Chelsea suffer double injury blow as Willian & Kovacic limp out of FA Cup tie with Liverpool

The pair could both be set for a spell on the sidelines after going down off the ball either side of half-time at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea face an anxious wait over the fitness of midfielder Mateo Kovacic and winger Willian after the pair both went off injured in Tuesday’s FA Cup clash with Liverpool.

Kovacic appeared to be tripped slightly by Reds youngster Neco Williams, before his foot was stood on by Sadio Mane as the Liverpool pair attempted to win the ball from him.

The 25-year-old initially carried on, but went down again off the ball moments later and had to be helped from the pitch. He was replaced by Mason Mount.

Later on, Willian sat himself on the turf with an unknown problem less than five minutes into the second half, with Brazilian compatriot Jorginho coming on in his place.

Frank Lampard’s side have Premier League fixtures with Everton, Aston Villa and Manchester City coming up in the next few weeks, as well as the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Bayern Munich.

If Kovacic is ruled out of any of those games, his absence will be keenly felt in the Chelsea midfield.

The former Real Madrid, Inter and Dinamo Zagreb man has been in fine form this season after enduring a frustrating first campaign at Stamford Bridge.

Willian, too, has been an important player for Lampard this season, and hasn't missed a Premier League game since the opening day of the season.

He scored the opening goal against Liverpool. Willian seized on a loose pass from Brazil team-mate Fabinho before hitting a powerful shot from the edge of the area which Liverpool backup goalkeeper Adrian spilled into his net.

