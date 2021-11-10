Chelsea star Mendy 'motivated' by surprise Ballon d'Or snub

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy admits he was puzzled to see his name left off the Ballon d'Or shortlist, but the omission has only inspired him to achieve greater things in the future.

Mendy enjoyed a dream debut season at Stamford Bridge last term, leading the Blues to Champions League glory for the second time in the club's history.

But the ex-Rennes man was a conspicuous absentee when the final candidates for the traditional end-of-year award were released.

What was said?

"It's something that motivates me and pushes me to work. Honestly, I am wondering," Mendy explained to Canal Plus.

"If I had played for France and had taken part in the [European Championships], would we have this debate and this reflection?"

Despite his disappointment, Mendy respects the votes' decision and now wants to do even better for club and country.

"Do I think it's an injustice? No, I wouldn't use that word," he added.

"It's something that motivates me to go forward, to work and to perform at club level and with my country.

"As I said after the game with the national team, it's the journalists' freedom of vote and expression, and they vote honourably and conscientiously."

Who did get the nod?

A total of 30 players were included in the shortlist for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award.

That list contains just one goalkeeper, Paris Saint-Germain's Gianluigi Donnarumma, who was rewarded for his heroics in helping Italy to the Euro 2020 title this summer.

While Mendy may have missed the cut, plenty of his Chelsea team-mates did make the list.

Defender Cesar Azpilicueta and midfield trio Mason Mount, N'Golo Kante and Jorginho are among the 30, with the latter also proving crucial to Italy's Euro victory.

Romelu Lukaku is also included thanks to his efforts in firing Inter to the Serie A crown in 2020-21 prior to his Stamford Bridge switch.

