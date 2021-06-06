Chelsea star Kirby wins women's PFA Players' Player of the Year as Hemp wins Young Player of the Year award

The forward played a pivotal role as the Blues stormed to the league and cup double and came close to European success

Chelsea star Fran Kirby has won the Women's PFA Players' Player of the Year award for the second time, while Manchester City's Lauren Hemp took home the Young Player of the Year.

Kirby scored 16 goals and made 11 assists to help fire the Blues to the FA Women's Super League title, while they also won the League Cup and reached the Champions League final.

The 27-year-old, who came close to retiring a year ago after suffering from pericarditis, previously won the award in 2018 but has another accolade to add to her collection following an excellent season.

What was Kirby's reaction?

"It's really special. It's an amazing achievement. My team-mates are amazing and I would never have won any of the awards or any of the trophies that I have without them, but to win this is really special," Kirby, who was crowned FWA Women's Footballer of the Year last month, said.

"I think that what we've achieved has been incredible, so I'm really proud to be a part of this team. Hopefully, I will be able to come back into the same kind of position I came into last year because I've been playing like I love the game again and like I enjoy it, and that's when you get the best out of me."

Hemp wins Young Player of the Year

This is the third time in her career that Manchester City forward Hemp has been named the Women's PFA Young Player of the Year.

The 20-year-old claimed the award in 2018 when she was at Bristol City and again in 2020.

Hemp registered eight assists in the league to help City to the runners-up spot as they finished two points behind Chelsea and was among the nominees for the Player of the Year trophy.

What did Hemp say?

"It feels pretty special to be picked amongst fellow professionals who I play against each week. It's really nice, and to me, it's one of the best accolades I can win - it's a real honour," she said.

"I'm really proud of the team and hopefully next season we can win the league and push further in the Champions League because I'm here to win trophies and I know all my team-mates would love to do the same.

"I've been fortunate enough to have many excellent coaches throughout my journey and I just hope to keep on improving because I know I'm not the finished product and I know I can only just keep getting better."

