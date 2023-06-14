New Chelsea signing Kendry Paez addresses Lionel Messi comparisons & names the player he is looking forward to working with most at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea new boy Kendry Paez has addressed comparisons with Lionel Messi while revealing which Blues player he is most looking forward to working with.

Chelsea signed Paez from Independiente del Valle

Will move to England in 2025

Addressed comparisons to Messi

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues completed a deal for the attacking midfielder worth up to €20 million from Ecuadorian club Independiente del Valle. However, he cannot make the move to the Premier League side until he turns 18 in 2025. Paez is already turning heads in South America and is sometimes compared to footballing legend Lionel Messi due to his passing and dribbling skills. Nonetheless, the youngster has his feet firmly rooted to the ground and has quickly shut down all such comparisons.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I’m Kendry, I’m going to give the name to Ecuador. I’m going to continue being me, I don’t want to be compared to Messi. He’s very special, he’s the best. I’m 16 years old, they cannot compare me with him, because I’m in a process," Paez told ESPN SportsCenter.

"I have things to improve and gain a lot of experience. Later, with time, perhaps with what I win, maybe with Kendry Paez, the Ecuadorian. It’s me and no one else."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Paez is excited about his move to Stamford Bridge but remains focused on his job at hand with Independiente. However, the 16-year-old has admitted that it will be "special" for him to share the field with Argentine World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez.

"‘I don’t feel pressure, I am focused on Independiente, on the Libertadores and trying to continue playing in the best way," he added. "To get there I have to keep working, be focused on learning. It will be something special to share things with players like Enzo, with other special ones.

"It’s wonderful, but now I’m focused on Independiente del Valle. There are two years to go, I know it goes by quickly and I’ll keep doing my thing here."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Paez was called up to Ecuador’s senior squad for their friendlies against Bolivia and Costa Rica but had to withdraw as he was denied a visa by the United States. He will return to club action against El Nacional in the LigaPro on June 17.