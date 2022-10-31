Chelsea should replace Aubameyang with better striker - Cascarino advises Potter

Ex-Chelsea attacker Tony Cascarino believes the Blues cannot rely on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and will be in the market soon.

Aubameyang joined Chelsea in September

He has struggled for consistency

Cascarino suggests Chelsea need better

WHAT HAPPENED: The Gabonese striker joined the Blues in the summer from Barcelona, with the former paying £10 million ($12m) in a deal that also saw Marcos Alonso head to Camp Nou.

The 33-year-old had joined the La Liga outfit in the January transfer window after falling out with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In the short stint Aubameyang stayed at Barca, he managed to score 11 league goals in 17 La Liga matches.

After the exit of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, the Blues - under the then-manager Thomas Tuchel, went for Aubameyang.

He scored three back-to-back goals in all competitions, but he has struggled for consistency as Chelsea continue losing their footing in the Premier League's title race.

Cascarino believes Aubameyang is not the ideal striker that the club thought they had signed in the recent transfer window.

WHAT HE SAID: "I’m not even sure Aubameyang is a player Chelsea will be looking at into next season," Cascarino told talkSPORT.

"I think what will happen is what happened to him at Barcelona. They brought him to the club, got a big signing, then realised quite quickly they need to move away to a better striker.

"I think Chelsea will have to do that as a football club. They’ll come away from Aubameyang by the end of the season and they’ll look for an alternative without a doubt."

WHAT NEXT: After the 4-1 loss away at Brighton in the league assignment, Chelsea and Aubameyang will hope to bounce back on Wednesday against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.