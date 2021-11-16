Chelsea's Mendy sheds light on relationship with Kepa

Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy has revealed his relationship with Kepa Arrizabalaga is not strained despite him taking the number one spot at the club.

The Senegal international joined the Blues from Rennes in 2020 and went on to cement his place in the team.

It was a blow to Kepa, who had hoped to get new life under Thomas Tuchel after some high-profile mistakes while serving as the team's first-choice keeper.

The 29-year-old Mendy went on to help the Londoners win the Uefa Champions League and this season, he has just conceded four goals in the 11 Premier League matches, including making some his classy saves.

"My relationship with Kepa is very good, as is my relationship with Marcus [Bettinelli], the third goalkeeper at Chelsea. We compete with interest," Mendy told El Match TV as quoted by Metro.

"The most important thing is that the competition between the players is for the benefit of the team. The titles are for the club and not for the player. My relationship with my teammates is very good. I respect everyone and there is always a state of friendship between us."

Last season, he made 44 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions, and this season, he has already played 15 times in total for the Blues.

Currently, he is with the Teranga Lions where they are playing in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

He played in the 1-1 draw away to Togo in Group H, before handing the mantle to Alfred Gomis in the 2-0 win over Congo.

In the initial assignment against the Sparrowhawks, Abou Pape Cisse scored an own goal to give the hosts a lead in the final minute of the first half.

But the Teranga Lions put up a spirited performance after the break, attacking with every opportunity they got.

However, it was not easy to break their hosts and hard to wait until the added minutes of the match to get their equalizer courtesy of substitute Habibou Diallo who converted Ahmadou Dieng's assist.

In the match against the Red Devils, Watford attacker Ismaila Sarr scored a brace to ensure the team finished with 16 points and are comfortably through to the final qualifying round.