Chelsea’s Mendy: ‘My best save last season was against Real Madrid’s Benzema’

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has picked his superb save from Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema's shot during their Uefa Champions League fixture as the best for last season.

The 29-year-old Senegal custodian, who has enjoyed a good run of form since joining the Blues from Rennes in September 2020, capped a great season by helping Chelsea to clinch the Champions League trophy after beating Manchester City 1-0 in the final.

Despite the achievement, Mendy feels his save that denied the France international from putting Real Madrid ahead in their semi-final clash at Stamford Bridge, was his best ever.

The Blues and Los Blanco were tied at 0-0 when Mendy stretched to keep out a powerful shot from Benzema that looked destined for the bottom corner.

And three minutes after the save, Chelsea scored their opener and went on to beat Real Madrid 2-0 and progress to the final after a 3-1 aggregate result.

Asked to pick his best save in the entire campaign of the Champions League, Mendy told the club’s official website: “I think it was against Madrid, in the semi-final at home, because the score was 0-0 and they had a great chance.

“I made the save from Benzema to keep us in the game and we scored three minutes after, so for me, it is the biggest save I have made.”

On Monday, Mendy was named the runner-up to Italy’s Euro 2020-winning goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma for the Yashin Trophy.

“It is an incredible achievement for me and I am really proud to be in Chelsea and to be part of the club,” Mendy explained his latest achievement.

“We did an excellent job last year and we continue this year. Hopefully, everything will continue well. See you next year!.

“For football, 2021 is the best year of my life because it was an amazing season, we won the biggest title in Europe in my first year in a big club. It's my best year at the moment but I hope the next years will be better or the same.”

Last season, Mendy managed to keep 16 clean sheets in his 31 Premier League matches for Chelsea and also recorded nine shutouts in the Champions League.