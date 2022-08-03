Chelsea's Koulibaly downplays Rudiger comparison: 'I don’t play like him'

The Senegal international moved to quell the suggestion that he is the Germany international’s replacement at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has distanced himself from comparisons with Antonio Rudiger, claiming he does not want to be seen as the Germany international’s replacement.

The Senegal international was brought to the Premier League from Serie A side Napoli in a deal worth £34 million ($41m) as Thomas Tuchel attempts to restructure his defence following the exit of Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Ahead of Saturday’s English elite division opener against Everton, the 31-year-old spoke to the media on a range of subjects, especially talks that he is a direct replacement for the Real Madrid defender at Stamford Bridge.

While insisting that his style is different to that of German, the Lions of Teranga captain disclosed he is not under any pressure to fill his void.

“Antonio is a really good player,” Koulibaly was quoted by the Chelsea website.

“I know what he did for Chelsea. I used to play against him when he was at Roma. He did a lot at Chelsea and I’m happy for him when he joined Real Madrid, but for me, it’s not pressure.

“I don’t want to be the guy who is replacing Rudiger. I am Koulibaly, another player, not the same player, I don’t play like him. I have different skills, another style, another idea of football, so I will try to do my best to give solidity to the team.”

Famous for his ballplaying ability, Koulibaly commented on his philosophy as a defender ahead of the tasks that await him in England.

“I like duels, I like one against ones, to give solidity, to defend, so it’s the right place for me,” he continued.

“There are a lot of good attackers in the Premier League, some of the best in the world, so it will be difficult, but I’m easy and I want to show I can be the defender everybody thinks.

“My first idea is to not let a goal in.

“If we do that, we have a lot of talent, a lot of big players who can score every time, everywhere. If we give this solidity to the back, in front they will have no worries and they will score a lot.

“I come from Italy, it will be difficult, but I’m ready because I’m really motivated. I want to show everybody I’m ready to play in the Premier League.”