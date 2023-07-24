Chelsea are prepared to sell midfielder Conor Gallagher this summer amid interest from Tottenham and West Ham.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Evening Standard reports that Gallagher has been made available for transfer, with both Spurs and West Ham interested in the England international. Spurs need homegrown players and may need to replace Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who has been linked with Atletico Madrid, while West Ham have the best part of £105 million ($134m) to spend after selling Declan Rice to Arsenal. The 23-year-old has previously been touted as a target for Newcastle.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea are interested in adding a new midfielder to their squad and have been linked with both Mohammed Kudus of Ajax and Brighton's Moises Caicedo. As a result, they are willing to let Gallagher go, and he has accepted that he may need to move to play. He is yet to be offered a new contract and has two years left on his current deal.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It is not clear how much Gallagher would cost but he is now an established Premier League midfielder, becoming a key player during a loan at Crystal Palace in which he played 39 times and scored eight goals. He made 35 appearances for the Blues last term, scoring three times.

WHAT NEXT? Gallagher will hope to finalise any move before the start of the 2023-24 Premier League season.