Chelsea Premier League fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule

The Blues finished fourth in the division last season and, having lifted the Champions League, will be aiming to depose Manchester City this term

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea will kick off the 2021-22 Premier League season at Stamford Bridge against Crystal Palace on August 14.

The Blues' opener is followed by testing London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates on August 21 and they then travel to Anfield to face Liverpool on August 28.

Games against Aston Villa, Tottenham and Manchester City follow in September, meaning the reigning European champions are in for a tough start to the campaign.

Chelsea's first meeting with Manchester United in 2021-22 comes on November 27, when they host the Red Devils at Stamford Bridge.

The London club's schedule in the run-up to Christmas includes a tasty encounter with Leeds United on December 11, while they welcome Jurgen Klopp's Reds to Stamford Bridge on New Year's Day.

A relatively kind end-of-season run-in has been thrown up for the Blues as they take on Everton at the end of April before playing Wolves and Manchester United before wrapping up against newly promoted Watford.

You can see all of Chelsea's Premier League fixtures below.

Chelsea Premier League 2021-22 fixtures