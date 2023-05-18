Chelsea say goodbye to another star! Pernille Harder grateful to the ‘Blues family’ as she calls time on three years in west London

Chelsea Women's forward Pernille Harder will leave the club at the end of the season, it's been confirmed.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Danish attacking talent, 30, has proven a key performer for the Blues in recent weeks, propelling them to the brink of the Women's Super League title. But after three years, she's set for a new challenge.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Harder has made 79 appearances for Chelsea since joining from German club Wolfsburg in 2020 and, although her final season has been hampered by a hamstring injury, she's played a key role in the club's success under manager Emma Hayes, winning successive WSL titles.

The news comes after Magdalena Eriksson announced her own Chelsea departure in an emotional farewell message, days after the pair helped the club beat Manchester United to win the FA Cup.

WHAT THEY SAID: Posting on Instagram, Harder said: "To every Chelsea fan around the world. It's been a dream coming true playing for this amazing club and I've loved every single moment along the way. I'm leaving the club with so many great memories and friendships and I will forever be grateful for how you fans have welcomed me into the Blues family. Thanks for your unbelievable support throughout the years. It's been an amazing journey."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea manager Hayes said in a statement: "Pernille is one of the best attacking players in the world. She has always been so driven to succeed, to get to the top and to help the team win trophies. I want to place on record my thanks for her brilliant contributions to the team’s success the past few years and I wish her the best for the future."

WHAT NEXT FOR HARDER? It remains to be seen where Harder ends up next, though it's likely that there will be a big queue for her signature.