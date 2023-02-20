Chelsea and Palmeiras yet to agree Andrey Santos loan transfer due to disagreement over Under-20 World Cup

Chelsea and Palmeiras have a deal in principle agreed for Andrey Santos to remain in Brazil on loan, but an U20 World Cup clause is posing problems.

WHAT HAPPENED? The international tournament, which is due to be held in May and June of 2023, is an event that Chelsea are eager for the 18-year-old midfielder to figure in. The Premier League heavyweights believe that an outing at another FIFA showpiece will aid Santos’ development while also making it easier for them to obtain a work permit – which has proved impossible so far.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Palmeiras, though, are reluctant to agree to such an obligation as they could end up losing Santos at a vital stage of their season that delivers important fixtures in the Brazilian Championship and the Copa Libertadores. GOAL is able to confirm that the Sao Paulo-based outfit are seeking assurances that they will have the final say on whether a talented teenager is released for Brazil duty or not.

AND WHAT'S MORE: There is confidence behind the scenes, in both London and South America, that a compromise can be reached that suits all parties. If such an agreement is settled upon, then Santos will remain in his homeland until December.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea hope to have a work permit in place for Santos by then, having struck a deal for him with Vasco da Gama in the January transfer window, with the highly-rated youngster currently being prevented from securing the relevant paperwork that would allow him to compete in the Premier League.