Chelsea on-loan star Gallagher set for first England call-up

By Nizaar Kinsella
Nov 13, 2021 23:40+00:00
Getty Images

The 21-year-old has impressed on loan at Crystal Palace this season

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, who has starred on loan at Crystal Palace this term, is set to receive his first senior England call-up, GOAL understands.

The 21-year-old will be rewarded for a stellar campaign with Palace thus far, having scored four goals and assisted two for Patrick Vieira's side.

Gallagher has previously represented England at the U-17 through U-21 levels.

Editors' Picks

Vote now

Gallagher's career thus far

Gallagher established himself as a bright prospect in the Chelsea academy before getting his first taste of senior football with Charlton Athletic and Swansea City in 2019-20.

After impressing in the Championship, Gallagher made the step up to the Premier League last season when he became a regular with West Brom.

The Baggies were relegated but Gallagher's form earned him another Premier League loan move - this time to Palace.

Gallagher is hoping to break through with Chelsea next term but even if he does not, he has proven he can have a future in the Premier League.

Article continues below

England on the brink of World Cup

Gallagher will join up with Gareth Southgate's squad after they defeated Albania 5-0 on Friday.

That win put them on the brink of the 2022 World Cup, with the Three Lions needing just a point against minnows San Marino on Monday to qualify.

Further reading