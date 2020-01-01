‘Chelsea must avoid madness of Black Friday sales’ – Blues legend talks up Piatek move, with Lampard ‘all over’ targets

Late movement is expected at Stamford Bridge, but Pat Nevin has warned those at Stamford Bridge against panic buys before the deadline passes

AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek would be a good fit for Chelsea, says Pat Nevin, but the Blues have been warned against getting caught up in the “madness” of “Black Friday sales” on transfer deadline day.

The latest recruitment window will slam shut for Premier League sides at 11pm on January 31.

Those at Stamford Bridge have been freed to spend again after seeing an embargo lifted, but Frank Lampard has faced frustration in efforts to get deals over the line.

There is still time for additions to be made, with another frontman considered to be a top priority, but Nevin has urged Chelsea to tread carefully in what is a notoriously difficult marketplace.

The former Blues star told the club’s official website: “The last day of the window has much in common with those Black Friday sales. The moment you get back in the house having half emptied your bank account, you realise those alternative purchases you panic-bought were nothing like the single thing you had your heart set on originally.

“This is why it is important to have a clear head and not get caught up in the madness this week. Have a plan and stick to it if you can.”

Nevin added: “Another danger of panic buying is that everything hasn’t been considered, such as the player’s attitude, his fitness and the likelihood of him fitting in with the group.

“If you get a player who is on a big wage, maybe even bigger than your current players, it can cause discontentment.

“If he then doesn’t play every week after arriving and the players already there see him getting paid more than them for sitting on the bench or in the stands, then expect a few knocks on the door and demands for renewed upgraded contracts. They will understandably demand, at the very least, parity of pay.





“So, there are unexpected effects of unwise January buys and the clubs need to be wary of these. Fortunately, Chelsea aren’t in a bad position compared with others in this regard.

“There is a desire to improve the squad, there always is and always should be, but it isn’t exactly a desperate situation. The market knows this and as such we should be able to make a deal or two if we want to, that is still good value.



“There have been plenty of reports in the ether regarding Chelsea, from [Wilfried] Zaha at Palace to Piatek at Milan and who knows how serious or informed any of these stories are.

Article continues below

“Most of the names mentioned have been impressive and obviously well-researched by the club’s people.

“Piatek would have been one of my first options a year ago, so I believe they are ‘all over’ the available players in the market that Frank Lampard has been interested in.”

Chelsea have been linked with a number of proven frontmen, including Paris Saint-Germain star Edinson Cavani and Lyon ace Moussa Dembele, but it remains to be seen whether Lampard can get any deals over the line before the January sales come to a close.