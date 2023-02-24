National League side Wrexham are eyeing friendly fixtures with Manchester United and Chelsea in the United States this summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? Wrexham have lined up friendlies with the Premier League teams as part of a pre-season tour in the United States. According to The Telegraph, the club - owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - have provisionally agreed to the games as the club continues to grow their brand.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A clash with Chelsea looks set to take place on July 19 at the Kenan Memorial Stadium in North Carolina, which holds 51,000 people. Their game with United is not finalised, but Wrexham have offered the Red Devils a match a week later at the 35,000-seater Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, with Erik ten Hag's side set to return to the US on a pre-season tour for the first time since 2018. They are optimistic United will accept the invitation.

AND WHAT'S MORE: There has been a significant effort to fund Wrexham since Reynolds and McElhenney took over in 2021, and grow the club's brand as they make a serious attempt to turn them into a force and return to the Football League for the first time in 15 years.

Wrexham came close to promotion from the National League last season, losing in the play-off semi-final to Grimsby, but are chasing promotion again this season and went as far as the FA Cup fourth round, taking Sheffield United to a replay at Bramall Lane.

WHAT NEXT? Before Wrexham and their squad can get excited about the thought of jetting off across the pond for their high-profile friendlies, the main objective remains trying to achieve promotion to League Two and chasing down National League leaders Notts County.