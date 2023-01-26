Chelsea & Man Utd sent firm Malo Gusto transfer message by Lyon president

Chelsea and Manchester United have been sent a stern message by Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas as they continue their pursuit of Malo Gusto.

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea submitted an ambitious bid to lure the defender from Lyon but the Ligue 1 side have made it clear they are not considering a winter departure. United also joined the race with RMC Sport claiming that the Red Devils have asked the youngster to delay any decision on a potential switch to the Premier League as they are readying a bid as well. However, both clubs have been warned by president Aulas that the youngster is not for sale and will at least continue in France until the summer.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I have the pleasure of confirming that Malo Gusto, a great hope for OL, will continue to play with OL at least until June 2023," he tweeted.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are keen to get on board Rayan Cherki, as previously reported by GOAL, but Aulas has dismissed any possibility of such a transfer as he insists that the club wants to keep the player as he gets more freedom to express himself at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais. “If there's one thing we all agree on, it's that a talent like Cherki will stay. Thanks to the team, don't look for one more click to send him to the bench of a club where he won't be able to express himself like at home," he stated.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea are ready to test Lyon's resolve with an improved offer of around £30m for Gusto, according to Mail Online. It remains to be seen whether Aulas stands firm on his decision or allows the defender to join the Premier League outfit.