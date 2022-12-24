Declan Rice will not sign a new contract at West Ham, with the club prepared to sell in the summer amid interest from Chelsea and Manchester United.

Hammers midfielder won't sign new deal

Wants to play in the Champions League

Move being lined up for next summer

WHAT'S HAPPENING? According to The Athletic, the England international midfielder is ready to go chasing his dream of playing in the Champions League, with three offers of fresh terms at the London Stadium already knocked back. Rice’s current deal is due to expire in 2024, and includes the option of a 12-month extension beyond that point, but the Hammers are said to have accepted that a sale will have to be sanctioned next summer in order to maximise value in any deal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: West Ham have no intention of offloading Rice in January, and the 23-year-old will not look to force the issue by handing in a transfer request, but a parting of ways is now considered to be inevitable.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City have all been credited with an interest in Rice, who is captain at West Ham and has won 39 senior caps for England having previously been in the Blues' academy.

WHAT NEXT? West Ham boss David Moyes has previously said of Rice’s possible asking price: “£100million was cheap last summer. £150m just now would be the minimum.” It remains to be seen whether anybody will be willing to splash out a nine-figure fee to prise a proven Premier League performer away from east London.