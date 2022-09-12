Chelsea's match against Liverpool and Manchester United's clash with Leeds have been postponed due to events surrounding the Queen's funeral.

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool's visit to Stamford Bridge has been postponed, with the league unwilling to move the fixture to Anfield due to Everton's match against West Ham on the same day. Man Utd's meeting with Leeds, meanwhile, has also been postponed, as has Brighton's match against Crystal Palace, which was set for Saturday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Premier League, and the rest of English football, went on hiatus following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, with football postponed as the country paid respects to the monarch.

AND WHAT'S MORE: There will be a total of seven games this week, with all besides the ones mentioned above set to go ahead.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Following extensive consultation with clubs, police, local Safety Advisory Groups and other relevant authorities, there was no other option but to postpone the three fixtures," the Premier League said in a statement.

"The Premier League would like to thank the UK Football Policing Unit and other police forces across the country, as well as our broadcast partners, for their support during this process, and will continue to liaise with them ahead of the weekend.

"For the matches being played during the period of National Mourning, tributes will be paid to The Queen at Premier League stadiums. New dates for the postponed matches will be announced in due course.

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United all have European matches to look towards this week. The Reds host Ajax at Anfield on Tuesday while Chelsea take on RB Salzburg on Wednesday. Man Utd, meanwhile, will visit Sheriff on Thursday.