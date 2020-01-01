Chelsea legend Drogba to play in Australian bushfire charity game

The Ivory Coast icon will team up with former stars including Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke to raise money for victims Down Under

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba will team up with the likes of former Manchester United duo Dwight Yorke and Ji-sung Park in a charity match in Australia to raise money following the fires which have left more than 30 dead and thousands of homes destroyed since September.

Former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey and World Cup winner with France legend David Trezeguet will also feature in the encounter to be held at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney on Saturday, May 23.

James Johnson, Football Federation Australia chief, was sympathetic towards the victims of the fires, before praising the valiant efforts of the first responders to the disaster.

"The thoughts of the entire football family have been with the victims of these terrible bushfires over the past few weeks," said Johnson.

"We now have this important opportunity to harness the power of our global sport to raise funds to assist in the re-build of our local devastated communities, and honour the brave men and women who have put their own lives at risk during this unprecedented natural disaster."

In addition to Drogba, past Sunderland and Leeds striker Michael Bridge will also feature in the game as well as former Australia players Mark Bosnich, John Aloisi and Simon Colosimo.