'Chelsea kicked James between pillar & post!' - Solskjaer gives Man Utd star 'top marks' after draw

The Red Devils boss singled the winger out for praise after his side picked up a point at Stamford Bridge

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave Daniel James "top marks" after Manchester United's 0-0 draw with Chelsea while claiming that the Blues "kicked him between pillar and post".

James played the full 90 minutes of Sunday's stalemate at Stamford Bridge, providing a constant threat for United with his pace and direct style of play.

Chelsea did not hold back in their challenges to try to halt his momentum, and Solskjaer was delighted by his reaction and general discipline throughout the contest.

What was said?

The Red Devils head coach told MUTV of James' performance: “He did really well. His defending, his pressing, his energy. What we asked for, he gave us.

"They kicked him between pillar and post, so top, top marks for him."

James' record for Man Utd in 2020-21

James made only his seventh Premier League start of the season against Chelsea, having seen the likes of Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford play ahead of him on the right wing.

The 23-year-old has featured in two more top-flight games as a substitute and has three goals to his name so far, with his remaining six outings all coming in cup competitions.

James has appeared once in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup respectively, while scoring twice in four European games, including one impressive solo effort in a 4-0 round-of-32 Europa League victory against Real Sociedad in February.

What's next?

James will be back in contention for a place in Solskjaer's line-up when United take in a trip to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace in midweek.

The Red Devils will then start preparing for a crucial derby clash against league leaders Manchester City on March 7, which comes four days before their Europa League last-16 first-leg tie against AC Milan.

