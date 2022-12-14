Chelsea and Juventus legend Vialli steps back from Italy role amid second cancer battle

Gianluca Vialli has decided to step aside from his role with the Italy national team to undergo further treatment for cancer.

Vialli has left his role with the Italy national team for the time being to undergo further treatment for pancreatic cancer.

The Azzurri confirmed the Chelsea and Juventus legend was taking a break in a statement and offered an update on his condition on Wednesday

"Gianluca Vialli has decided to step away from his duties for the time-being to concentrate on his treatment," announced the Azzurri. "Wishing you a speedy recovery, Gianluca. We're all with you."

The 58-year-old added that it had been a difficult decision to make and one he had taken with his doctors.

“At the end of a long and difficult negotiation with my wonderful team of oncologists, I have decided to suspend, hopefully temporarily, my present and future professional commitments," he said.

"The goal is to use all my energies to help my body overcome this phase of the disease, so as to be able to face new adventures as soon as possible and share them with all of you."

Vialli was initially diagnosed with cancer in 2017 but was subsequently given the all-clear after 17 months of treatment. The former striker announced last year that his cancer had returned.

The 58-year-old began working with the Italy squad in 2019 and was part of the backroom team that won the European Championship last summer.