Chelsea identify two new attacking targets as Mauricio Pochettino looks to bring in another striker

Chelsea have shortlisted new striker targets as Pochettino seeks to bolster the team's attacking options.

Chelsea shortlist includes Wahi and Vlahovic

Lukaku set to leave Chelsea

Nkunku and Jackson joined Chelsea this summer

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues are actively exploring options to reinforce their frontline following concerns expressed by new manager Mauricio Pochettino about the team's attacking prowess for the upcoming season. The club has compiled a shortlist of potential striker targets, including Elye Wahi from Montpellier and Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus, according to the Evening Standard.

No final decisions have been made regarding pursuing these targets. The club has signed Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson this summer but the possible departure of Romelu Lukaku may mean another attacker arrives.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea's pursuit of additional attacking options demonstrates their commitment to strengthening the team's firepower. Pochettino's arrival as the new manager has sparked a proactive approach to identifying potential targets to ensure a well-rounded squad for the upcoming season. The club's recent signings and ongoing discussions with Wahi and Vlahovic indicate their determination to maintain a competitive edge in the Premier League.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Talks have commenced with Montpellier regarding Wahi, a promising 20-year-old striker who scored an impressive 19 goals in 33 league games last season. Dusan Vlahovic is also available at a price of £68 million (€79m/$86m). The club's other admired strikers include Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Chelsea's focus extends beyond acquiring new strikers, as they are also actively seeking to strengthen their midfield. Brighton's Moises Caicedo remains the primary transfer target in that position.