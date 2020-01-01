'Chelsea have to manage the pressure' - Loftus-Cheek wants no slip-ups in Champions League pursuit

The Blues are closing in on a top-four finish but have two tough games to conclude their Premier League campaign

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has called on Chelsea to "manage the pressure" of securing Champions League qualification.

Chelsea’s 1-0 win over relegated Norwich City on Tuesday evening edged Frank Lampard’s side a step closer to claiming a top-four Premier League finish this season.

The Blues are now four points clear of Leicester and Manchester United, who play each other on the final day of the season, and have two matches remaining.

However, Chelsea’s final league fixtures are away at champions Liverpool and at home to Wolves, who are not yet out of the running for a Champions League spot, and Loftus-Cheek does not want his side to be relying on other teams slipping up.

"We have to manage the pressure," Loftus-Cheek told the club's official website.

"We’re used to it playing for Chelsea, that comes with it. We have to do the job, and we really want to be in the Champions League next year so we’ll give it our all.

"We have two really tough games against Liverpool and Wolves to come, so it’s in our hands. We don’t want to be reliant on other results to put us through to the Champions League. We’re in a good position. We have got to nail it down and give it our all."

Loftus-Cheek’s appearance against Norwich was just his second start since rupturing his Achilles in May 2019, and the midfielder acknowledged he is still building up his match fitness.

The 24-year-old added: "I feel like I’m improving. My game’s coming on. I was really happy to start and get some more minutes.

"This injury is a lot different to previous ones I have had, and the explosiveness is still to come, but I’m getting there."

The England international also praised the qualities of Olivier Giroud after the striker’s goal just before half-time saw off Norwich at Stamford Bridge.

"He’s really important for us. He’s a finisher, a poacher in the box, which is what we need at the moment when teams are sitting back and defending against us.

"You always have a chance to sling it in the box and Oli might be there to put it in. Great team player."