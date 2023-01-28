Chelsea handed huge defensive injury boost with James and Chilwell set to return for visit of Fulham

Chelsea defenders Reece James and Ben Chilwell are set to return to action very soon after respective prolonged injury layoffs.

Injury boost for Chelsea

James, Chilwell set to return

Chelsea face Fulham in Premier League

WHAT HAPPENED? James and Chilwell, who have been out of action since October and November respectively, have successfully recovered from their injuries and will be available for selection ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash against Fulham on Friday, February 3, according to The Telegraph.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Both the full-backs missed out on being part of the England squad at the Qatar World Cup. While Chilwell suffered a hamstring tear in the Blues' Champions League clash against Dinamo Zagreb, James picked up a knee injury against AC Milan.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Speaking to the club's in-house media, Chilwell said: "I’ve been working now for 10-11 weeks to get back onto the grass and I’ve been back in training now for a few days, so I’m buzzing and really looking forward to getting back to the games and helping the team."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Graham Potter's side face Fulham and West Ham next in the Premier League before taking on Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League round of 16.