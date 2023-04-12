Chelsea's struggling £89m winger Mykhailo Mudryk told to follow Vinicius Junior example to become a 'leader' at Stamford Bridge

Struggling Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk has been told to follow the example of Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. by former Blues star Florent Malouda.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ukraine international snubbed Arsenal in favour of the west London club in one of the transfer stories of the January window, in a blockbuster deal worth £89 million ($111m). However, in his 11 appearances since signing for the Blues - six of which have come as a starter - Mudryk has failed to live up to his exorbitant price tag, registering just one assist in that time with his best performance coming off the bench on his debut against Liverpool back in January.

WHAT THEY SAID: Malouda - who won a host of accolades at Chelsea, including a Champions League and Premier League - believes the Ukrainian should model himself on Madrid superstar Vinicius in order to fulfil his potential. He told ICE 36: “He [Mudryk] is very talented. When he made his debut, he looked so impressive when he came on. I think he came into that game fresh, full of confidence and we could all see his huge potential. My message would be, you’ve chosen the challenge of playing for Chelsea, which is a massive club, but look at the example of Vinicius Jr.

"I think that is a good comparison to make and also the right example for him to follow. As a reference point, he should look at how he has developed. I think Mudryk can have the same impact for Chelsea as Vinicius has for Madrid. He needs to work hard, have the right mentality - he can become a leader in the Chelsea team if he shows the right ambition. I hope he believes in himself as much as the club believes in him.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Vinicius has fast become one of Madrid's stand-out players, his start to life in the Spanish capital was a slow one, with the Brazilian often criticised for his poor finishing and overall lack of end product. But despite a multitude of hardships, including repeated racist abuse which has continued through to this season, Vinicius has fast become one of the world's best, a target that Mudryk will undoubtedly be aiming to achieve.

WHAT NEXT? Mudryk will have a chance to prove himself on the grandest stage, as well as get a first-hand glimpse of Vinicius' quality, when the Blues travel to Madrid for a blockbuster Champions League quarter-final first leg. Holders Real will back themselves to hurt an underperforming Chelsea side, although the Blues have been handed injury boosts from the likes of Mason Mount, N'Golo Kante and, most recently, Thiago Silva.