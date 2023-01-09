Chelsea gazump Man Utd and Arsenal as they reach verbal agreement to sign Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid

Joao Felix looks set to move to the Premier League and sign for Chelsea after the Blues agreed a deal with the forward.

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea have reached a verbal agreement to sign Portugal international Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid, according to The Athletic. The Blues are expected to pay around €11 million (£9.7m) to take Felix on loan for the rest of the season after beating off competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal and Man Utd.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The move comes with the Blues in the midst of a tricky patch. Graham Potter's side have slipped to 10th place in the Premier League table and were knocked out of the FA Cup on Sunday by Manchester City. Chelsea have already been active in the January market, bringing in Davide Datro Fofana and Benoit Badiashile.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Felix has also endured a difficult time at Atletico, struggling to live up to his €127 million (£112m/$135m) price tag. The Portuguese has scored only four La Liga goals so far this season, with the Rojiblancos having previously admitted that a January exit for the forward was likely.

DID YOU KNOW: Felix is the third youngest Portuguese player to score at the WorldCup (23y 13d) after Cristiano Ronaldo in 2006 (21y 132d) & António Simoes in 1966 (22y 217d).

WHAT NEXT? The Blues are back in action on Thursday in the Premier League against Fulham at Craven Cottage.