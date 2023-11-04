As easy as you like for Chelsea! Fran Kirby shines in absence of Sam Kerr and Lauren James as Emma Hayes’ side absolutely thrash Aston Villa to extend unbeaten run

The absences of Lauren James and Sam Kerr didn't bother Chelsea one bit as a resurgent Fran Kirby inspired a 6-0 thrashing of Aston Villa on Saturday.

Chelsea romp to 6-0 win

Kirby shines in first half

Villa bottom of WSL

TELL ME MORE: Chelsea moved top of the Women's Super League with a commanding win at Villa, who dropped to the foot of the table on goal difference. Lauren James missed out with a concussion while Sam Kerr was deemed fit enough only for the bench, but ultimately it mattered not.

Frank Kirby laid out Chelsea's intentions early on when she smacked the crossbar with a delicious curling effort, and Villa's luck soon ran out. Chelsea and England centre-back Millie Bright popped up with a rare goal in the 21st minute. She produced a striker's finish from the edge of the six-yard box, smashing a left-footed volley past Daphne van Domselaar after Rachel Daley had cleared Mia Fisher's header off the goal-line. Five minutes later the brilliant Kirby doubled Chelsea's advantage with another somewhat scrappy goal. Johanna Rytting Kaneryd found space on the right and stood up a dangerous cross, and after Kirby's initial effort was blocked on the line, she made no mistake with the rebound.

Kirby returned to action last month after a year out with a knee injury, so it was worrying to see her limp down the tunnel at half-time. The 30-year-old returned for the second half, but after Kaneryd finished off a solo run to score Chelsea's third, Emma Hayes took the safe option and withdrew the England star. Villa's afternoon went from bad to worse when substitute Ashley Lawrence - completely unmarked inside the six-yard box - converted a cross to make it four, before Aggie Beever-Jones beat the offside trap, cut in from the left flank and calmly slotted past Domselaar to make it five. Niamh Charles' instinctive volley turned the thrashing into a rout, sealing a fourth league win in five matches for Hayes' side.

Article continues below

THE MVP: Fran Kirby might have only lasted 58 minutes, but the attacker provided constant reminders of just how good she is. Chelsea and England fans will hope the issue that forced her off on the hour mark isn't too significant.

THE BIG LOSER: Villa boss Carla Ward is a well-respected figure in the WSL, but she is under real pressure now. Her side have lost all five of their opening WSL games despite having one of the strongest squads in the league.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT CHELSEA AND VILLA? Chelsea will look to continue their unbeaten start to the season when they take on Everton on Merseyside next weekend. Meanwhile, a midweek League Cup test against Sheffield United will provide Villa with a welcome distraction from their WSL struggles.

MATCH RATING: ⭐⭐⭐