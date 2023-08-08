Chelsea finally land new shirt sponsor with deal ready to be signed

Ahead of the 2023-24 season, Chelsea have settled on a new shirt sponsor and a deal is likely to be signed soon.

Chelsea set to unveil new shirt sponsor

CEO Chris Jurasek working behind the scenes

Tech company Infinite Athlete set to sponsor Blues

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea, in association with Nike, unveiled their new kit inspired by the '90s' for the 2023-24 season last month but without a shirt sponsor. The Blues were in search of a new partner after Three ended their association with the club at the end of last season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Newly appointed Blues chief executive officer Chris Jurasek was working behind the scenes to land a new shirt sponsor for the club but, according to Matt Law, he has been taking time to evaluate an offer instead of rushing into announcing the name before the club's Premier League season opener against Liverpool on August 13.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Law also reports that tech company Infinite Athlete has tabled an offer and is likely to be announced as the club's new shirt sponsor.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Nike

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Earlier, Chelsea were in talks with online casino Stake but have backed out of a potential deal due to a fan backlash. They also considered holding talks with German insurance company Allianz but eventually, they zeroed in on Infinite Athlete.