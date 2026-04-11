Chelsea FC: all broadcast details at a glance: Who is showing/broadcasting the Blues’ matches live on TV and via livestream?

Chelsea is never out of the limelight for long; even during quieter spells, something is always brewing at Stamford Bridge. For anyone wanting to catch all the competitive matches, here’s the practical bit: depending on the competition, the rights are held by different providers. No single subscription covers everything, so use this clear overview to see which channels broadcast Chelsea and ensure you don’t miss a match.

Chelsea FC: all broadcast info at a glance: Who shows the Blues’ matches live on TV and via livestream?



Getty Images

Watch Chelsea FC in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Community Shield live on TV and via livestream.

In Germany, Sky is the go-to channel for the Premier League: the pay-TV broadcaster shows every match live – either as a single game or as part of a multi-match package. Chelsea’s fixtures are therefore all included. For those who prefer not to watch on TV, the matches are also available via stream on Sky Go or WOW.

Sign up now: Premier League, DFB-Pokal and much more from €24.99 per month

Sky has significantly stepped up its game with the England package for the 2025/26 season: not only is the Premier League shown live there, but also the Carabao Cup. The bottom line is: whenever Chelsea are scheduled to play in the League Cup, you’ll also be able to watch the matches in full on Sky.

DAZN retains exclusive German-language rights to the FA Cup and FA Community Shield, so every Chelsea fixture in those competitions will stream live on that platform.

Choose the appropriate DAZN package to secure coverage of the FA Cup, Community Shield and more.

Getty Images

In the Champions League, most Chelsea matches stream on DAZN, while Amazon Prime Video holds exclusive rights to one Tuesday-night top game; on occasion, that fixture may feature the Blues or another English club.

From the 2027/28 campaign, Champions League broadcasts will shift: Paramount+ will carry the bulk of the matches. Details of the new rights deal are available here. Bottom line: make a note of Paramount+ for the 2027/28 season.

Should Chelsea reach the Champions League final, that match will, as customary, also air on free-to-air TV. In Germany, ZDF is the designated broadcaster—the final is a fixed fixture in their schedule.

Amazon Prime Video will continue to stream the top Tuesday-night clash exclusively.

For Chelsea FC matches, SPOX provides a live ticker with comprehensive broadcast info.

SPOX provides live updates for selected Blues matches in domestic and international competitions; live tickers go up shortly before kick-off.

Chelsea FC broadcast: The club at a glance