Chelsea fans slam Taylor's performance against Tottenham Hotspur: 'The worst referee ever'

Irked by how he handled the London derby, fans have hit out at the 43-year-old official

Anthony Taylor is the worst referee 'in football history', according to certain Chelsea fans who are dismayed with his handling of Sunday’s Premier League derby against Tottenham Hotspur.

Kalidou Koulibaly had given the Blues a first-half lead at Stamford Bridge, nevertheless, Antonio Conte’s Spurs ensured that the game ended in a 2-2 draw with Pierre Hojbjerg and Harry Kane finding the net too.

Taylor made controversial calls especially in the build-up to Spurs' goals. Thomas Tuchel’s side settled for a point before their home fans.

Immediately after the final whistle, fans went on social media to show their discontent with the 43-year-old referee.

Spurs fans praised their team for the point secured at Stamford Bridge, which they claimed show the club's seriousness this season.



In the four-goal thriller, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were engaged in a brawl with security men called upon to hold the managers back.

Although both were sent off by referee Taylor, the former has been praised for standing up for his team.

Addressing the media after the game, Tuchel talked of his disappointment at the officiating and the incident saw him sent off.

“I cannot understand how the first goal is not offside, and I cannot understand since when players can pull other people’s hair and stay on the pitch,” he said.

“There is no explanation, and I don’t want to accept it. I have no words for it. Both goals should not stand, and then it’s a fair result.’