Chelsea facing a big challenge to finish in the top four but 'we are up to it' - Koulibaly

Kalidou Koulibaly has acknowledged Chelsea are facing a tall order to finish the current Premier League season in the Champions League places.

Koulibaly started in the draw against Nottingham Forest

Believes the result dented Chelsea's chance for top four

Chelsea will face Manchester City in the next league fixture

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues dropped vital points after they allowed Nottingham Forest to snatch a 1-1 Premier League draw at the City Ground on Sunday.

The result saw Chelsea drop to position nine on the 20-team table with 25 points from 16 matches. They have already suffered five defeats, won seven, and managed four draws.

Koulibaly has now admitted the outcome dented Chelsea's hopes of finishing in the top four but refused to accept it could be out of reach.

WHAT DID HE SAY? "It's going to be a big challenge [to finish in the top four] but we like a challenge and we always believe in ourselves," Koulibaly said as quoted by the club's official website.

"We have to embrace it, we have to believe in ourselves and work hard to improve. We will get ready to face Man City, which will be a tough game but we will do everything to win this match and move forward."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 31-year-old Senegal international, who moved to Chelsea at the start of the season from Serie A outfit Napoli, has so far managed 11 appearances for the Blues and scored one goal.

His only goal came in the 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on August 14.

WHAT NEXT FOR KOULIBALY? He will be ready to line up for Chelsea when they take on champions Manchester City in a league fixture at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.