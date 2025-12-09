Chelsea vs Everton tickets: Dec 13 fixture information, last-minute ticket prices & more

As two historic clubs with passionate fanbases, matches between the Blues and the Toffees are always hotly contested, making tickets highly sought after. Whether you're a die-hard Chelsea loyalist, a travelling Everton fan, or a neutral fan simply looking to experience the magic of English top-flight football, securing your seat at this marquee event is a must.

The atmosphere at Stamford Bridge on match day is legendary, a cauldron of noise and excitement that truly encapsulates the essence of Premier League football. Given the importance of the game for both clubs, ticket demand is expected to be incredibly high.

Don’t wait until the last minute. GOAL has all the necessary information to secure your place among the faithful and witness this epic Premier League showdown live.

When is Chelsea vs Everton?

The highly anticipated Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Everton is scheduled for mid-December, promising a thrilling encounter just before the festive period.

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Saturday, December 13, 2025, 3:00 PM (GMT) Chelsea vs Everton Stamford Bridge, London Tickets

Where to buy Chelsea vs Everton tickets?

Securing tickets for a Premier League match like Chelsea vs Everton can be a competitive process, especially for popular fixtures at iconic venues like Stamford Bridge.

For official tickets directly from Chelsea, fans typically need to be Season Ticket Holders or Club Members. These loyal supporters receive priority access through phased sales windows, often based on a loyalty points system that rewards regular attendance at matches.

General sale, where tickets become available to the wider public without a membership, is exceedingly rare for high-demand Premier League games and, if it happens, sells out almost instantly.

Both Chelsea and Everton operate comprehensive ticketing systems that heavily favour their dedicated fanbase. Chelsea’s official ticket sales process prioritises Season Ticket Holders, who can purchase their usual seats, followed by various tiers of Club Members (such as CFC Blue or True Blue) who can buy tickets based on loyalty points.

Given the limited availability through official club channels for non-members, secondary marketplaces and ticket aggregators also have tickets available. Websites like SeatPick, which aggregate tickets from hundreds of trusted sellers, offer a wider selection, including last-minute availability.

How much are Chelsea vs Everton tickets?

Ticket prices for a Premier League clash like Chelsea vs Everton can vary significantly depending on several factors, including seating location, demand, and the sales channel.

Officially, face-value tickets for Premier League matches typically range from around £33 to £183. However, these official tickets are incredibly difficult to obtain for popular fixtures, often selling out to Season Ticket Holders and Club Members with high loyalty points long before they reach any general sale.

On secondary marketplaces, prices are dictated by supply and demand. For the Chelsea vs Everton match on December 13, 2025, tickets on SeatPick start from as low as £91.

When considering your purchase, remember that the cheapest tickets are typically found in sections further from the pitch or behind the goals.

When are Chelsea vs Everton tickets released?

Tickets for Premier League matches, particularly those involving top clubs like Chelsea and Everton, are typically released through the relevant club websites in a staggered process designed to reward loyalty.

For home Premier League games, Chelsea usually releases tickets approximately six weeks before the fixture date.

The initial sales phases are almost exclusively reserved for Season Ticket Holders, who have the first opportunity to secure their seats. Following this, various tiers of Club Members are given access, often based on a loyalty points system, where those with higher points gain earlier access.

General sale windows, where tickets are available to non-members, are exceptionally rare for high-profile Premier League matches. If a game does reach general sale, tickets are usually snapped up within minutes, making it very difficult for the average fan to purchase this way.

Both clubs also operate official resale platforms (Ticket Exchange for Chelsea, and a resale platform for Everton Season Ticket Members) which open after initial sales, offering another legitimate route for members to buy tickets from those who cannot attend.

However, many last-minute tickets, especially for fans without club memberships, will primarily be found on secondary marketplaces and ticket aggregators such as SeatPick, where a broader selection might be available.

What to expect from Chelsea vs Everton?

Both teams enter this fixture with plenty to play for.

Chelsea, under the watchful eye of their manager, will be looking to solidify their position in the league standings, with ambitions stretching from European qualification to challenging for silverware. Stamford Bridge will be a fortress as they aim to dominate their rivals on home turf.

Everton, traditionally a resilient side, will travel to West London determined to upset the odds and secure crucial points, perhaps in a bid to climb away from the relegation zone or push for a mid-table finish.