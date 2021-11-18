Chelsea's Edouard Mendy has slammed the media for using his photos and that of his cousin Ferland Mendy to illustrate articles about Benjamin Mendy.

Benjamin, 27, who represents Premier League outfit Manchester City had been suspended by the Citizens after being charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

The club said in a statement: "Manchester City can confirm that following his being charged by police today, Benjamin Mendy has been suspended pending an investigation.

"The matter is subject to a legal process and the Club is, therefore, unable to make further comment until that process is complete."

However, Edouard has lashed out at media outfits using his image and that of the Real Madrid star when publishing accounts of Benjamin Mendy's charges and arrest.

In a recent post on social media, Edouard collated several instances of incorrect photo usage and had strong words for the editors who made the mistake.

"Sad to see that in 2021, in France as well as in England, for some, black people have neither names nor distinct faces," the Senegal international wrote on Instagram story.

"These 'mistakes' of photos appear anecdotal, but actually they are quite the opposite, they are highly symbolic.

"It's not that complicated to differentiate two faces, especially when the football jersey is of valuable help!"

Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy faces six charges in total as well as charged with breaching bail conditions.

He joined the Etihad Stadium giants from AS Monaco in 2017 in a deal worth a reported £52 million. Nonetheless, he has not justified his signing due to injury worries - and has been limited to just 75 appearances in all competitions.

Chelsea's Mendy on the other hand has been a key figure in Thomas Tuchel's squad following his move to Stamford Bridge as errors crept into Kepa Arrizabalaga's game.

He has played in 10 Premier League games so far this season as the Blues lead the English topflight log having accrued 26 points from 11 outings.

Having helped the Lions of Teranga qualify for the play-off round of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers, he is expected to be in goal when the reigning European champions travel to Leicester City on Saturday.