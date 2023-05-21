Chelsea on brink of double! Guro Reiten and Magdalena Eriksson first-half strikes move Blues five points clear at top of WSL

An electric first half from Emma Hayes' Chelsea has moved the Blues five points clear at the top of the WSL and on the brink of another double

Reiten and Eriksson goals ensure vital three points

Arsenal failed to put enough pressure on leaders

If Man Utd fail to win later, Chelsea are WSL champions

TELL ME MORE: Chelsea put Arsenal under considerable pressure in the first-half, with Guro Reiten opening the scoring in the 22nd minute. Magdalena Eriksson was given her own fairytale ending, doubling the scores in the first half on her final appearance for Chelsea at Kingsmeadow. Arsenal threatened early on into the second half, winning a penalty after 15 minutes, which Katie McCabe dragged quite some distance wide. They failed to mount any serious pressure after that, and ultimately it was a routine win for Chelsea at Kingsmeadow.

THE MVP: A mainstay in Chelsea's backline over the last few years, Magdalena Eriksson is not known for her goalscoring heroics. However, on today of all days, she found her range and produced a defensive display we've become accustomed to seeing.

THE BIG LOSER: After striking a ferocious effort to win a penalty, Katie McCabe stepped up to take the vital spot kick. The pressure got to her and she dragged the penalty wide of the right post, after sending the Chelsea 'keeper the wrong way completely. It was her second penalty miss in a row after also missing against Leicester recently.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA & ARSENAL? Should Manchester United fail to beat Manchester City later, Chelsea will be crowned WSL champions for the fourth consecutive season. If United do manage to win, then Chelseawill have to wait till next weekend when they face Reading to get their hands on the trophy.

Should City win later, Arsenal would need a win next weekend to secure Champions League football next season. Their superior goal difference should ensure their place in the competition should they pick up one point and City four in the final two games of the season.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐