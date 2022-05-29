'I thought f*** it, it won’t stop me’ - Chelsea loanee Colwill shrugs off Championship play-off final own goal

The Blues' teen sensation overcame his error to perform admirably at Wembley in front of 80,000 fans.

Levi Colwill addressed both his future and own goal following Huddersfield Town’s 1-0 Championship play-off final defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Manchester United loanee James Garner produced a wicked cross which deflected off the 19-year-old’s knee and into the goal, which ultimately decided the match.

The defeat could spell the end of Colwill’s career in Yorkshire, with Premier League clubs now trying to buy him from Chelsea.

What did Colwill say about the game and his future?

“I felt like we were the better team. You look at those two penalties and it felt very weird that not even one of them was given, they were both penalties,” Colwill told GOAL.

“There wasn’t much I could do about the goal. I just wanted to block it but he kicked my knee up and it hit it. I didn't know what to say but I thought f*** it. I’ve got to play on and help the team. That’s what I tried to do. It was just unfortunate. It is football, bad luck, I won’t let it stop me or get my head down.

“It has been the best year of my life. I am proud. The staff and team have been brilliant. We had great togetherness and I am proud to be part of this team.

Adding about his future: “We will see [whether I stay for another season or go back to Chelsea]. I will focus on the internationals first and we will see after that.”

What do his team mates think?

In what might be Colwill’s last game for the Tykes, goalkeeper Lee Nicholls believes that the Cobham graduate should be aiming for the heights of Gareth Southgate’s national team as he embarks on Under-21s action straight after the showpiece event at Wembley.

“Levi will go the whole way, I feel like he will go straight to the top,” Nicholls said at Wembley. “I feel like he could even become England captain if he wanted to be.”

Meanwhile, Duane Holmes, who played with Fikayo Tomori at Derby County, thinks that the youngster is capable of matching the Serie A champion's achievements at AC Milan.

“Listen, I’ve played with some good players and he is right up there,” USMNT international Holmes said. “I played with Tomori who plays centre-back for England and Levi is right up there with him.

“He is 19-years-old and he has been one of our best players this season. The own goal doesn’t matter one bit, he should be really proud of how he has handled himself in his first year as a professional.”

