Chelsea getting the band back together! Carlo Ancelotti becomes FOURTH former manager on Blues’ radar

Carlo Ancelotti has become the latest former Chelsea manager to see a return to Stamford Bridge speculated on.

Graham Potter sacked by the Blues

Search on for new boss

Lampard in interim charge for now

WHAT HAPPENED? The Italian tactician, who landed a Premier League and FA Cup double with the Blues back in 2009-10, is currently enjoying a second spell at Real Madrid. Questions have being asked of his future in Spain, though, and those in west London are keeping a close eye on his situation.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to ESPN, Chelsea would be willing to consider bringing Ancelotti back to English football – where he has also spent time with Everton – should he become available this summer. Julian Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique and Mauricio Pochettino are other names on the Blues’ long list of managerial candidates.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea have also been linked with Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, having enjoyed success under them in the past, while club legend Frank Lampard is back at the helm on a caretaker basis and will be hoping to put himself in contention for a permanent appointment over the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign.

WHAT NEXT? Ancelotti took in two seasons with Chelsea between 2009 and 2011, winning 67 of his 109 games in charge. He is said to be aware that his position in Madrid will be under serious threat if he fails to successfully defend the Champions League crown this term – with Real having already slipped 12 points adrift of Clasico rivals Barcelona in the Liga title race.