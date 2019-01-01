'Chelsea are an incredible team' – Guardiola impressed by Lampard's side despite win

The reigning Premier League champions came back to beat the Blues on Saturday, but the Spaniard was impressed by his opponent's style

Pep Guardiola says he was impressed by Chelsea despite Manchester City’s 2-1 win over Frank Lampard’s men on Saturday.

City only had 46.74 possession against the in-form Blues, the lowest recorded by a Guardiola side in his 381 top-flight matches as a manager, but they still collected a crucial three points.

N'Golo Kante had given Chelsea a deserved lead by squeezing a clever finish past returning goalkeeper Ederson, but Kevin De Bruyne's deflected shot levelled the score before Riyad Mahrez curled in what proved the winner.

City's comeback, though, was marred by a trio of injuries to key players as Sergio Aguero was taken off with an injury and Rodri and David Silva also had to be substituted during the second half at Etihad Stadium.

Chelsea had won six Premier League games in a row before suffering defeat away to the champions and Guardiola was full of praise for Frank Lampard's impressive young side.

"After we conceded the goal, we suffered a little bit and in the best moment we had we scored from Kevin," Guardiola told Sky Sports. "After, we missed a lot of chances and the position for the last pass.

"Second half we controlled it. We lost some balls in a difficult position. They are masters to read the pass and to read the interception. [Chelsea] are a top side but we fought a lot.

"We adjusted some things, we had some problems from them, and we controlled better [in the second half] apart from the last minutes. [We were] tired, [had] injuries and we suffered.

Article continues below

"They are so good, they are an incredible team. It's Chelsea. When you see in the last 20 years, Chelsea aren't a bad side. The last six or seven years City won more titles but before that it was Manchester United and Chelsea – they were the best.

"Before teams [were] just defending and use the counter-attack, now teams have the courage to use young managers, they have players with spirit, nothing to lose and they go forward, play football that is nice.

"You can see the top teams are all playing incredibly well. Leicester, Liverpool, our team, Chelsea."