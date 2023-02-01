Chelsea have officially announced the signing of Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for a British record fee worth £106.8 million ($131m).

Fernandez unveiled

£106.8m transfer a British record

Will wear No.5 shirt

WHAT HAPPENED? The transfer saga of the January window finally came to an end in the 11th hour of deadline day, with Chelsea landing their eighth winter signing in a hectic spending spree. The Blues re-launched attempts to sign the 21-year-old after failing earlier in January, beginning tense negotiations that lasted the entirety of deadline day. Benfica eventually confirmed that Fernandez will continue his career at Stamford Bridge, and he has now officially put pen to paper on an eight-and-a-half-year deal with the west London club and been unveiled as a Chelsea player. He will wear the No.5 shirt vacated by Jorginho.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite impressing for Benfica after a summer move from River Plate - who will reportedly get a £26.7m ($32.9m) cut of his transfer fee - it was the World Cup where Fernandez really came to prominence. He starred in Lionel Scaloni's triumphant Argentina squad, winning the Young Player of the Tournament award to gain a host of admirers across Europe. Chelsea were the only team capable of meeting Benfica's exorbitant release clause, though, meaning Fernandez will be joining the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, David Datro Fofana and Joao Felix in the Blues' revamped front line.

DID YOU KNOW? Fernandez is the top-ranked player in the Primeira Liga this season in the following passing categories: Passes completed (1,446), Progressive passes (105), Successful switches of play, (30) Successful long passes (161), Passes into final third (248).

WHAT NEXT FOR FERNANDEZ? After his official unveiling as a Chelsea player, the 22-year-old could be in line to make his Blues debut against Fulham on Friday.