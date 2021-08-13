Chelsea and Manchester City dominate Champions League player award nominations

The Blues have five players up for individual awards after conquering Europe, while the reigning Premier League champions have three

Chelsea and Manchester City have dominated the nominations for the Champions League player awards after reaching the final of the 2020-21 competition.

Porto's Estadio do Dragao staged the Champions League showpiece between Chelsea and City on May 29, which was only the third final in history to be contested by two English clubs.

The Blues ended up winning 1-0 courtesy of a first-half strike from Kai Havertz, but both teams have been strongly represented in the nominations for the best individual players in each position on the pitch.

Who has been nominated?

Chelsea No.1 Edouard Mendy is up for the best goalkeeper award alongside Manchester City shot-stopper Ederson, with Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois completing the final shortlist.

In defence, Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger have made the cut for the Blues, while Ruben Dias has been acknowledged for a stellar first season in Europe with Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions.

Chelsea once again lead the nominations in midfield, with Jorginho and N'Golo Kante getting the nod, and City are represented by Kevin de Bruyne, who won the accolade in 2019-20.

The two finalists do not have anyone up for the best forward prize though, as Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe and Bayern Munich talisman Robert Lewandowksi have all been recognised for their impressive exploits in front of goal.

Europa nominees

The final nominees for the 2020-21 UEFA Europa League Player of the Season award have also been announced, with the competition having been won by Villarreal.

The Spanish outfit beat Manchester United on penalties to win the final, and talismanic frontman Gerard Moreno is up for the best player accolade, with one of his seven goals in the tournament coming in normal time at Stadion Gdansk in Poland.

Cavani also scored in the showpiece event, which ended 1-1 after 120 minutes, and he will be competing against Moreno and Red Devils team-mate Bruno Fernandes for the individual accolade.

Who is up for the Women's awards?

Another 12 players have been nominated in the women's competition, which was won by Barcelona last term as they recorded a thumping 4-0 final victory over Chelsea.

Seven members of the Barca squad are in contention for the positional awards, starting with goalkeeper Sandra Panos, who is up against Chelsea's Ann-Katrin Berger and former PSG net minder Christiane Endler - who joined Lyon earlier this summer.

Blaugrana duo María Pilar Leon and Irene Paredes are in contention for the best defender prize alongside Chelsea's Magdalena Eriksson, while in midfield the Spanish outfit have seen Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas nominated and the Blues are represented by Ji So-yun.

Barcelona occupy all three spots in the final shortlist for the best striker, with Caroline Graham Hansen, Jennifer Hermoso and Lieke Martens competing for the honour after a final vote from coaches and journalists.

When will the prizes be given out?

The 2020-21 award winners in both the men's and women's games will be announced after the group stage draw for this season's Champions League, which is due to take place on August 26 in Istanbul.

