Chelsea and Arsenal target Benrahma stars in Brentford win

The Algerian grabbed a goal and assist in the Championship's first game following a 104-day lay-off

Said Benrahma continued from where he left off before the enforced Covid-19 hiatus with a strike and assist for Brentford in their 2-0 win over Fulham in the Championship on Saturday.

The English second tier marked its return on Saturday after a 104-day hiatus with fixtures taking place behind closed doors.

Thomas Frank’s men left it till late with goals from Benrahma and Emiliano Marcondes to move the fourth-placed Bees to within a point of third-placed Fulham.

Benrahma finished from close-range in the 88th minute for his 11th goal of the campaign before returning in injury time to set up Marcondes to seal the win.

The 24-year-old took his goal contributions tally to 20 – 11 goals and nine assists – for the season in 35 matches as he continues to make headlines with his scintillating form.

The Algerian's form has been a key part of the West Londoners' promotion hopes and his form has not gone unnoticed as he continues to be linked with several Premier League clubs, including Arsenal and Leicester City.

Apart from the Gunners and Foxes, recent reports suggested that Chelsea’s Frank Lampard is also keen to make the former Nice man part of a signing spree that has already seen him sign Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner.

Kamohelo Mokotjo - who recently signed a short term with the Bees - watched from the bench and was an unused substitute.

The South African returned to the matchday squad for the first time since January following an injury.