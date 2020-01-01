Chawinga sisters lead Malawi to Cosafa Women's Cup on Wednesday

The Malawian sisters are among the 20 Scorchers selected for the ongoing regional tournament in South Africa

Tabitha and Temwa Chawinga will travel with the Malawi squad for the Cosafa Women's Cup in South Africa on Wednesday.

The sisters joined camp at Mpira Village in Blantyre last Thursday after completing their self-isolation on returning from China, where they shone with Jiangsu Suning and Wuhan, respectively.

They have been included in the 20-player squad of the Scorchers by coach McNerbert Kazuwa, composing of two goalkeepers, seven defenders, seven midfielders and four strikers.

Commenting earlier on the arrival of the Chawinga sisters, Kazuwa believes the duo's presence will improve the quality of the team and also inspire the players to dream of professional football.

"The coming of these two sisters into the camp is a very big morale booster to us, especially to other girls," Kazuwa told Nyasa Times.

"They are very happy. Me as a coach, I am also very happy. We are all overwhelmed because we have been waiting for them and since they have joined us, it is a full house.

"We know that now it has come to us that there are the ones we were waiting for so that we boost our team."

Malawi are aiming to reach the knockout stages of the tournament for the first time since 2011 and Kazuwa will be counting on the Chawinga sisters to achieve that feat this time.

They are drawn in a difficult along with Zambia and Lesotho and will open their campaign against Lesotho on November 7.

FINAL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Mercy Sikelo, Samir Amidu

Defenders: Chimwenwe Madise, Emily Jossam, Maureen Phiri, Matricia Nyirenda, Ruth Nyirongo, Saliva January, Tiwonge Phiri

Midfielders: Madyina Nguluwe, Chikondi Gondwe, Limbikani Chikupira, Sabinah Thom, Salome Vinkhumbu, Wezzie Mvula, Zainab Kapanda

Strikers: Asimwnye Simwaka, Mary Chavinda, Tabitha Chawinga, Temwa Chawinga